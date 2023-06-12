Officers who killed corrections officer during standoff in St. Croix County identified

The law enforcement officers who shot and killed a Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) officer during an armed standoff earlier this month have been identified.

Authorities say 42-year-old Tyler Abel was shot and killed by officers after a woman said her husband was “out of control” and threatening to “bring his AR out” on June 3. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says Abel then confronted the officers with a gun, and they fired their weapons at him, killing him.

RELATED: Man killed by law enforcement in St. Croix County was Minnesota corrections officer

Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said those officers were:

St. Croix County Sgt. Chase Durand, an eight-year veteran who also previously served for six years with the Army National Guard, which included a deployment to Iraq in 2009.

New Richmond Officer Katie Chevrier, a 15-year veteran.

They’ve both been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a mandatory review.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and will turn over its findings to the St. Croix County Attorney’s Office for review.

DOC said Abel was hired in April 2022 and “was well-liked and highly regarded by many staff” while working at the Stillwater prison.