Off-highway vehicle riding season underway in Minnesota

After a long winter, the off-highway vehicle (OHV) riding season is gearing up in Minnesota.

Before heading out on one of Minnesota’s 3,000 miles of trails, consider the following rules and regulations.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ OHV Trail Closures webpage provides information on some trails that may open later than usual due to late spring thaw, flooding or trail maintenance.

Anybody born after July 1, 1987, must complete online all-terrain vehicle (ATV) safety training before riding an ATV on trails. Riders under 16 years old must also complete a hands-on ATV safety training course.

There is also online safety training for off-highway motorcycle (OHM) riders under the age of 16 required before operating on OHM trails. Off-road vehicles may only be used by anyone 16 and older.

The DNR offers training courses to everyone, even if they don’t have to take the training.

A valid OHV registration is required by law when riding on state and Grant-in-Aid trails. These registration fees support trail maintenance, construction and OHV safety.

Anyone interested in trying the trails who don’t want to commit to OHV registration can take part in two upcoming no-registration riding opportunities. The first is May 20 for off-road vehicles at the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area near Gilbert. The second is June 9-11 for ATVs statewide.

For information on where to ride, regulations and safety training, visit the DNR’s OHV program webpage.