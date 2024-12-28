Off-duty Menomonie police officer passes away unexpectedly; 2nd member of WI law enforcement to die this week

An officer with the Menomonie Police Department has unexpectedly passed away off-duty, which marks the second Wisconsin law enforcement officer to die this week.

On Friday, Menomonie police announced the “unexpected off duty death” of Officer Sam Miller. An exact cause of death has not been released at this time.

According to Menomonie police, Miller served with the department since January 2024 and had previous experience starting in 2014 with the Pepin County, Duran, Boyceville and Dunn County sheriff’s departments.

Officials say that due to Miller’s death, neighboring law enforcement agencies will help with public safety needs in the city for the next several days.

The department released the following statement in a social media post:

“As the staff at the Menomonie Police Department processes the grief of losing Officer Miller, we ask for the patience and understanding from the community, and to respect the privacy of Officer Miller’s family.”

Miller’s death comes after Dunn County corrections officer Jeff Reynolds was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve while on his way to fill a shift at the jail.