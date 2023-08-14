Oakdale woman killed in crash on I-94 south of Eau Claire

An Oakdale woman died Monday morning following a crash on Interstate 94 south of Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers were called to eastbound I-94 near mile marker 91 in Trempealeau County at around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle lost control during a rainstorm, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, a 41-year-old St. Paul woman, suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says the 66-year-old passenger died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.