Nutrition experts prepare for the upcoming school year at annual conference

Hundreds of school nutrition professionals gathered Tuesday for the 66th annual Minnesota School Nutrition Association Conference, which took place at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

It was a chance to network and learn about the latest developments in school meals and menus.

The event, the largest school nutrition event in the state, hosted exhibits, meal samplings, educational sessions and speakers.

“We’re looking for new ideas, new breakfast items are always a good thing to have, new lunch ideas, more scratch cooking that they can give us the basics and we can work for that. Just a lot of different and new items that will entice our students to eat lunch and eat breakfast,” said Michelle Hawkinston, the president-elect of the Minnesota School Nutrition Association.

The upcoming school year will also be unique due to state lawmakers approving free school meals for K-12 students.

“We’re gonna catch all the kids that maybe fell through the cracks before. Getting the kids free breakfast and free lunch is going to be amazing for all students,” Hawkinston said.

Every Minnesota school currently part of the National School Lunch Program or the National School Breakfast Program will qualify for state funding.