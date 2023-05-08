Nurses, lawmakers to speak Monday on alleged threats made by Mayo Clinic

Nurses and legislators are expected to hold a news conference Monday at the state capitol regarding alleged threats made by Mayo Clinic to withdraw funding over two pieces of legislation.

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) is accusing Mayo Clinic of “black mailing” the Minnesota legislature after the hospital contacted state lawmakers on Friday.

Lawmakers say they got an email from Mayo Clinic officials that said if the language in the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act” was not changed, then the hospital would stop investing more than a billion dollars in projects across the state.

MNA members, Mayo Clinic nurses and legislators who authored the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act” are set to speak at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will livestream that news conference. Check back for the latest updates.

Chair of Midwest Clinical Practice at Mayo Clinic Dr. Amy Williams shared the following statement:

“At the heart of this is legislation we believe will negatively impact access to care and our ability to transform health care to support our staff and meet the evolving needs of our patients. Like any responsible organization, we must evaluate the legislative and regulatory environment in the places we operate. Mayo has been working to address these concerns for months and is committed to transparently sharing the impacts of these policy decisions. We will continue working with leaders on a bill that is in the best interests of patients, the State and Mayo Clinic.”

Mayo Clinic has also expressed concerns over a proposed healthcare affordability board.

“I just feel like Mayo is, is holding our patients and the people of Minnesota hostage, holding the nurses hostage,” said MNA President Mary Turner. “And to have it now come to this point, that Mayo can just use their corporate power, and money and influence.”

Turner says she still feels assured lawmakers will do what they can to pass this legislation before the session is over.

This also comes as nurses with Mayo Clinic Health Systems go through contract negotiations and call for better wages.