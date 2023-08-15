Nothing Bundt Cakes to move into Mall of America

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a popular bakery found across dozens of states, will soon have its first mall location.

On Tuesday morning, officials with Mall of America announced the bakery will be open for business at the mall sometime in 2023. An exact date wasn’t immediately provided.

The Mall of America location is locally owned by Kim Cassens, who also owns locations in Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Eagan, in addition to others across the state.

According to mall officials, this location will be on Level 2, North.

The bakery is the largest specialty cake company in the country, according to the release announcing the new location. The company offers a variety of sizes and flavors of bundt cakes, including cupcake-sized Bundtinis, personal-sized Bundtlets and cakes.