Norway, U.S. officials celebrate anniversary of National Guard exchange program

The 50th anniversary of a National Guard exchange program between the United States and Norway is being celebrated in St. Paul Friday afternoon.

The NOREX American-Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange program is the longest national guard exchange partnership between two countries, according to a press release for the event.

As a part of the exchange, every year Minnesota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen fly to Norway to train with the Norweigan Home Guard. In return, soldiers from the Norweigan Home Guard make their way to Camp Ripley in Little Falls for training annually.

The exchange offers a new perspective on training and other cultures, said a spokesperson for the event.

The celebration will include notable speakers like former Minnesota Secretary of State and Civilian Aide to the U.S. Secretary of the Army Mark Ritchie and retired Colonel of the Norweigan Defense Forces Magne Roedahl, the release added.

