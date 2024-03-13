Northland College in Ashland launches urgent fundraising appeal to prevent closure

The nation’s first environmentally-focused liberal arts college is facing potential closure.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister-station WDIO, Northland College in Ashland, Wis., has been around for 132 years, and to save it, the Northland College Board of Trustees has launched an urgent fundraising campaign.

According to a press statement, they are hoping to raise $12 million dollars by April 3rd, which is just three weeks away.

A recent review by the Board confirmed the college does not have enough resources or financial stability to continue programs and operations beyond this academic year.

To survive, they must adapt, according to the statement.

The money raised now would be used to support a transition year. The current academic year will continue as planned with about 500 students.

