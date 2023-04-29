Northfield police report black bear sighting

An adult black bear has been spotted twice in Northfield, according to a news release from police.

The bear was first seen around 11 p.m. Friday night on the 10900 block of Farrel Ave. It was seen again around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of South Highway 3.

Officers contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and were advised to leave the bear alone and not approach it.

As the bear was seen digging through garbage cans and bird feeders, police say that bringing these items inside for the next few weeks will help encourage the bear to go back to its natural habitat by limiting its food supply.

