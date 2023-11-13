Northfield man killed in weekend crash

Authorities say a man is dead after a crash late Saturday morning.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a head-on crash involving two vehicles around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Millersburg Boulevard West in Forest Township.

There, authorities found a westbound car driven by 44-year-old Daniel Rocha of Northfield had crossed the center line while going around a curve and then hit an eastbound truck.

No word on what led up to Rocha’s vehicle crossing the center line.

Rocha died at the crash scene, while the driver and passenger in the truck were taken to area hospitals.