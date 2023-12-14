Northern lights spotted across Minnesota early Thursday

Aurora Borealis spotted overnight

The shimmering green lights of the Aurora Borealis were spotted by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer early Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, meteorologists and astronomers spoke about the Geminid Meteor Shower that would peak at its brightest and most clear visibility overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

While the Gemnid Meteor Shower, also known as the “King of Meteor Showers” was elusive, the Aurora Borealis did not disappoint.

A viewer also submitted a photo of the spectacle, describing the scene as “so brief, but so beautiful!”

Viewer submitted photo of Aurora Borealis, courtesy of Bridget W.