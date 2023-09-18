Northern lights could be visible Monday night from metro area

The National Weather Service says there’s a good chance to see the northern lights in the metro area Monday night.

The space weather prediction center is showing the chances for a geomagnetic storm have increased for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

It’s now predicted that the best viewing time will be 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Stargazers have a better chance to spot them if you get out of the cities and away from all the lights.

Currently, Minnesota’s Weather Authority is forecasting temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s Monday night, with partly cloudy conditions. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.