Northeast Minneapolis house fire leaves 1 injured

A man was burned during a house fire Thursday night in Northeast Minneapolis.

According to the city’s fire department, crews were called to the 600 block of Lowry Avenue NE around 9:35 p.m. for a report of a fire at a home with an attached garage.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the building. Firefighters tried to get inside to search the building but had trouble doing so due to what they say were large amounts of personal belongings throughout the home.

Firefighters were still at the scene working to extinguish flames and hot spots around 10:45 p.m.

The man who was injured was able to get out of the home on his own and was taken to a nearby hospital after being evaluated on site for his burn injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.