North St. Paul welcomes new police chief

The City of North St. Paul has a new police chief.

On Thursday morning, city officials announced Raymond Rozales III had been selected as the department’s newest Chief of Police to lead the department’s 21 sworn officers.

Chief Rozales began his law enforcement career with North St. Paul in 2014 and has since served as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, investigation sergeant, acting chief of police, and public information officer. He has also worked as a field training officer, field training officer program coordinator, background investigator, internal affairs investigator, union steward, and mentor to law enforcement students.

The chief received a Merit Service Award in 2023 and 2024, as well as a Leadership Award and a Heart of Service Award in 2023.