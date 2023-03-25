North St. Paul Target burglarized with sledgehammers, suspects in custody

Two suspects are in custody after a Target in North St. Paul was burglarized on Friday night.

North St. Paul police say two men used sledgehammers to break display cases containing electronics around 9 p.m.

The suspects ran away when officers arrived but were eventually arrested without incident. Many of the electronics the suspects allegedly took were recovered.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and threats of violence. Two more suspects are being investigated for the same charges.

