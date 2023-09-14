North St. Paul Round-Up Parade happening Thursday, some roads to be closed

North St. Paul’s annual Round-Up Parade is returning on Thursday.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. in historic downtown North St. Paul.

The grand marshal for the parade is Tom Schifksy, business owner of T.A. Schifksy & Sons, which was founded in North St. Paul in 1944.

Those who are set to have a float in the parade include Caring for Cats, Mac’s Diner, ISD 622 Hmong Cultural, North High Band, St. Paul Clown Club, St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, Twin Cities Unicycle Club, and more. A complete list of parade floats can be found HERE.

Shortly before the parade, the City of North St. Paul will close all cross streets on 7th Avenue from McKnight Road to Century Avenue, according to the city’s webpage. There will be no parking along 7th Avenue after 4:30 p.m.

The city suggests parade-goers park in the lot off Seppala Boulevard and Margaret Street, in the municipal parking lot across from City Hall, the municipal parking lot on the corner of 7th Avenue and Margaret Street, or on city streets. For a map of parking areas and the parade, CLICK HERE.