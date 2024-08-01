North St. Paul police investigating assault that left 3 injured

Police are investigating three people injured in an assault that took place in North St. Paul on Wednesday night.

At 7 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of 11th Avenue for a report of an assault. North St. Paul and Maplewood police arrived on scene to find a juvenile female with life-threatening injuries.

Medical aid was provided before she was brought to a hospital for further care.

Investigators learned that two other juveniles, one male and one female, were also assaulted and were brought to hospital before officials arrived. The North St. Paul police chief told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that they are in stable condition.

Preliminary information shows that a group gathered in a parking lot at the 2200 block of McKnight Road. An altercation occurred between the group, but it is unclear when exactly the assault took place.

Police are actively investigating the incident but state there is no threat to the public.