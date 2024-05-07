North St. Paul police investigating after deceased person found Friday evening

North St. Paul police are investigating after a deceased person was found on Friday evening.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 2200 block of Third Street around 6 p.m. after a person who was walking in a nearby wooded area reported finding the deceased person.

The deceased person was found in the wooded area to the east of Third Street near Oakhill Place. Police added that foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will identify the person and their cause of death. Once the autopsy is finished and family members are notified, the person’s identity will be released, police said.