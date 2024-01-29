North Minneapolis shooting leaves one teenager injured

One teenager was injured after a shooting in north Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at the 3700 block of Dupont Avenue North, where they found and secured a possible scene.

Authorities say that a 15-year-old male arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary information suggests the 15-year-old was outside when shots were fired from a vehicle. Police say a stolen vehicle with damage from gunfire was recovered.

After being released from the hospital, the injured male was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for an outstanding probable cause pickup for robbery.

MPD is currently investigating.