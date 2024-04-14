North Minneapolis shooting leaves man injured

Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway into a shooting that left a man injured on the city’s north side late Saturday night.

According to police, a ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls led police to a man who was found in an alley on the 3500 block between Penn and Queen avenues north.

The man, identified by officers as being in his 20s, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

In addition to the injured man, responding officers also found houses and vehicles damaged by gunfire in that same area.

A large crowd of people was at the scene, which was secured by multiple agencies, including Metro Transit police and the BCA.

As of this time, police say they’re still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No word on any potential suspects or arrests.