North Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

Police had blocked off an area involving North Russell and Oak Park Avenue just after midnight Friday morning.

Minneapolis police say an overnight shooting has left one person dead in the city’s north end.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video in the area of North Russell and Oak Park avenues just after 12 a.m. Friday.

Part of the street was also blocked off by crime scene tape.

Police say the shooting also left another person with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Both of the people shot were identified as men.

Additional details are expected to be released later in the day. Check back for updates.