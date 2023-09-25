North Minneapolis home damaged in overnight fire

The fire happened around 1 a.m. on Aldrich Avenue North near 29th Avenue.

Crews say no one was home at the time of a North Minneapolis house fire overnight Monday.

According to fire officials, flames broke out around 12:40 a.m. at a home on the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue north.

As seen in the video above, Minneapolis officials said there was heavy fire in the home’s attic space and upper floors.

The home was reportedly being renovated.

Officials have responded to the home for a previous fire.

Fire crews continue to work to extinguish heavy fire showing from the second floor, attic space, and roof line. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) September 25, 2023