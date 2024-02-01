North Memorial names new CEO

North Memorial named a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in a memo on Thursday.

Trevor Swallish will serve as North Memorial’s CEO starting February 9.

Swallish has over 20 years of healthcare experience and has worked with North Memorial in previous positions. Most recently, he worked as Chief Operating Officer at North Memorial.

Swallish is taking the place of former CEO J. Kevin Croston, MD, who announced his retirement after nine years as CEO and 30 years with North Memorial.