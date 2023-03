With Ramadan beginning last week, a children’s group is working to bring more awareness to the monthlong observation within the Muslim community.

Noor Kids creates daily videos to share stories, tell jokes and teach the next generation of difference-makers about Ramadan.

So far, 75,000 families from all around the world have tuned into the videos.

The digital Ramadan camp is on their YouTube channel at 6 p.m. each night.