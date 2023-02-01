Nonprofit helps 90-year-old man regain hearing, independence

A Minnesota nonprofit gave the gift of clear hearing to a man in St. Anthony on Tuesday.

Minneapolis-based Miracle-Ear Foundation works to get hearing aids to people who are hard of hearing but cannot afford the care. The organization helps children as young as 9 months to older adults.

On Tuesday, the foundation outfitted 90-year-old Jin Kim with hearing aids after he recently lost his wife and his ability to communicate.

Miracle-Ear Foundation says Kim has had to be completely dependent on his family, and the hearing aids will give him more independence.

“I can’t even really express what a joy it’s going to be to be able to talk to him every day and have him, you know, hear what I’m saying,” said Julie Spangler, Kim’s daughter.

Jin Kim, 90, adjusts his new hearing aid on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Miracle-Ear Foundation gifted Kim the device after he had recently lost his wife and his ability to communicate. (KSTP)

Since its founding, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has fit more than 18,000 children and adults with free hearing aids.