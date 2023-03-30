None injured in Minneapolis duplex fire

No injuries were reported during a Minneapolis residential duplex fire early Thursday morning.

Around 9:06 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire in a 2 1/2-story residential duplex at the 1100 block of 24th Avenue North.

They found heavy smoke on the first and second floors, and then proceeded to extinguish the fire in the basement. Officials also shut off the gas to avoid further damage.

After a search was done, it was reported by the Minneapolis Fire Department that all residents were out of the building.

Both units of the duplex are now deemed uninhabitable. A total of nine adults and nine children are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.