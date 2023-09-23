Noah Kahan announces 2024 tour, show in Minnesota next summer

One of the biggest rising stars in the alternative/indie music scene is making a stop in Minnesota next summer.

As part of his 2024 We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour, Noah Kahan will be performing at Xcel Energy Center on June 7.

The 32-date tour kicks off on March 26, with the Vermont native making stops across North America before wrapping up on July 19 with a performance at Fenway Park in Boston.

Fans can sign up now until midnight Sunday for the Advance Registration Presale. Once registration closes, people will be randomly selected to receive a code granting them access to the Registration Presale on Wednesday.

Additional presales will run throughout the week until general tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.