No serious injuries in crash between school bus and car in Brooklyn Park

There are no serious injuries after a collision between a school bus and a car, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Police responded to the intersection of 97th Avenue and Fallgold Parkway on Monday for a report of a collision involving a First Student school bus and a car.

Neither the driver of the bus nor the 28 students on the bus were reported to have any injuries. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department and a North Memorial ambulance responded to check on the conditions of everyone involved.

According to authorities, there were no signs of impairment by either driver and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Brooklyn Park Police were assisted by MN State Patrol and Osseo School District transportation staff.