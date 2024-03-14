No one injured during Hugo warehouse fire

The Hugo Fire Department says no one was injured during a warehouse fire early Thursday morning.

According to the department, crews were called to the 13000 block of Fenway Boulevard at 2:20 a.m. by employees in the warehouse, who reported an explosion in the grinder room.

When firefighters arrived, they found moderate smoke throughout the building, and an activated sprinkler system.

The flames were eventually extinguished, and the cause is still being investigated.