No one hurt in Minneapolis house fire

A home within Minneapolis’ Near North community is uninhabitable after a weekend fire, according to tweets from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The department said crews went to 1822 26th Ave. N. just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday and began fighting a fire at the 1.5-story home.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames within the walls and ceiling of the second floor.

However, residents are now displaced due to the fire and water damage, the department said.

The Red Cross came to help two adults and one pet at the home. No one was hurt.

The department is now investigating the cause of the fire.