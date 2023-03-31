No joke: State Fair pushes back winter storage pickup date to Monday due to weather

It’s not an April Fools’ joke: The Minnesota State Fair’s winter storage pickup has been delayed due to, appropriately, anticipated winter weather.

The State Fair stores vehicles, boats, trailers and other items in exhibit and livestock buildings on the fairgrounds each year from late October until late March.

Officials had set April 1 as the pickup day for those items. However, according to the fair’s website, that date has now been pushed back to Monday, April 3, because of snowfall that is anticipated Friday night into Saturday.

The website notes that pickup times will remain the same, so anyone who had a pickup scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday will now have their time scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

More information is available online.