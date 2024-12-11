No injuries reported in St. Paul funeral home fire

A fire at a funeral home early Wednesday morning damaged the building’s door. Luckily, no one was injured.

St. Paul fire crews responded to the fire at 536 Snelling Avenue around 1:10 a.m.

Fire crews found that the building was charged with smoke and a vestibule was smoldering fire affecting the dimensional lumber and frame around a door.

The fire department said they were able to extinguish the small fire in the entryway before it spread further.

An investigation revealed cigarette burn patterns from previous incidents and trash.

No one saw what started the fire, but the department said a St. Paul Police mobile camera was across the street and might have a good view of the incident.