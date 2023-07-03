No injuries reported in overnight Minneapolis fire

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 17th Avenue and East 25th Street.

The cause of an overnight fire in the East Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis is under investigation Monday morning.

According to the city’s fire department, crews were called to a two and a half story home in the area of South 17th Avenue and East 25th Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

A second alarm was called due to flames spreading to a neighboring home.

Fire crews have extinguished exterior fire extension to the neighboring home. Fire crews have made entry into the neighboring home to check for fire extension. No fire extension was found interior only exterior. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) July 3, 2023

No one was reported injured, and officials have boarded the building up.

The fire was reported out just after 2:30 a.m.