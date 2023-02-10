No injuries reported in overnight Edina house fire

Fire officials say no one was injured during a house fire in Edina early Friday morning.

According to the Edina Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 5400 block of Highwood Drive West just after 2:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Smoke was found in in the upper hallway and bedrooms, and fire was in a hallway closet.

Fire Marshal Dave Ehmiller says the residents and their dog were able to safely escape, and crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Damage was reported to be in the area of origin and upper living space; however, the building is considered uninhabitable.