No injuries reported in overnight crash on I-494

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday near Carver Avenue in the southbound lanes.

Authorities say none of the five people who were in a vehicle that crashed during the overnight hours Monday morning were injured.

Traffic management cameras captured the scene on I-494 in Maplewood near Carver Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

No other details about the crash, or the people inside of the vehicle, were immediately provided.