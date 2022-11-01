No injuries reported in Maple Grove business fire

Authorities are investigating a three-alarm business fire in Maple Grove Monday night.

According to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, crews were called to a business on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane around 6 p.m. for a report of a printing press on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found activated sprinklers and visible flames.

A second alarm was then called to bring more stations into service. Although the fire was contained, authorities say the amount of smoke caused ventilation and visibility challenges.

A third alarm was then called to help with overhaul and final extinguishment, Bush says.

Bush adds no one was injured, and the cause is being investigated.