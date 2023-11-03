No injuries reported in Friday morning fire on Hennepin Ave in Minneapolis

Firefighters put out a fire at a residential duplex in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Minneapolis fire was called out to a fire in the 3100 block of Hennepin Ave shortly after 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Fire officials say the duplex was unoccupied at the time of the fire, except for one cat and one dog that were found inside. Both animals are safe and were picked up by a resident.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the residence was deemed uninhabitable.

The duplex has been boarded up, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.