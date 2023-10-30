No injuries reported in early morning Minneapolis fire

No one was injured during an early morning fire in Minneapolis on Monday.

The city’s fire department was called to an apartment building on the 100 block of 4th Street Southeast around 5:45 a.m.

Although there was a smoky haze in the building, fire officials say no alarms were going off. While some residents were manually evacuated, others sheltered in place inside their units.

A mattress fire was found on the fourth floor of the seven-story building, and crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The fire was contained to the apartment it originated in, and the unit under that apartment received minor water damage. All of the building’s residents were able to return to their homes except those who lived in the unit damaged by the fire, which has been determined to be uninhabitable.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire to start.