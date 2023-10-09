No injuries reported during weekend fire in Summit Hill neighborhood

No one was injured during a fire on the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue in St. Paul’s Summit Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso, crews were called to the home around 10:30 a.m. after white smoke was reported to be coming from a home.

When crews arrived, they found smoke venting from the eaves of a corner on the second floor, and flames were in the area of a rear bedroom and attic.

The home was evacuated, and flames were quickly put out.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire to break out.