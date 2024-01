Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire at a home in Osakis early Monday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. that a person was yelling that their chimney was on fire.

Three people inside, two in their 70s and one in their 40s, evacuated the home without any injuries.

Firefighters from the Osakis Fire Department extinguished the flames.