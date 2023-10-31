No injuries reported after 2 school buses crash in Afton

Authorities say everyone is okay after two school buses crashed Tuesday afternoon in Afton.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Neal Avenue and 15th Street. A full-sized bus carrying 15 students between grades 6 and 10 was headed east on 15th Street when it hit a minibus occupied only by the driver that was headed north through the intersection.

Everyone involved in the crash was evaluated at the scene, but no injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

The students, who attend Stillwater Area Public Schools, were placed aboard a second bus and taken home, the sheriff’s office said.

“Stillwater Area Public Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of our students,” district spokesperson Carissa Keister wrote in a statement. “District leadership will be reviewing driver training and safety procedures with its transportation vendor, Schmitty & Sons.”

Deputies did not issue any citations. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.