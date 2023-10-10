No injuries in Edina fire that displaced duplex residents

A fire that displaced residents of a duplex in Edina is currently under investigation, according to the Edina Fire Department.

At around 4:15 p.m. on the 7000 block of McCauley Trail South, the fire department was called after receiving multiple reports of a three-alarm fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered one unit had heavy fire which extended into another unit right next to it.

The fire department reported that everyone safely escaped the duplex, and no injuries to residents or staff have been reported. The residents of the duplex are currently displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire will be investigated after the fire has been extinguished.