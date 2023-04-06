No injuries at Southdale Mall after report of shots fired

Nobody was injured after a report of shots fired at the Southdale Center shopping mall Wednesday evening, according to the Edina Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., the Edina Police Department and other local agencies responded to a report of shots fired near Door 8 of the mall, which is on the north side near Macy’s.

After arriving, officers determined that it was not an active shooter situation.

The mall was put into lockdown for an hour as officers searched the area for any victims.

Officers found bullet casings and a damaged window near Door 8.

No victims were found at the mall or local hospitals.

According to the Edina Police report, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police will interview witnesses and review any security footage as they prepare an investigation.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact Edina Police Department.