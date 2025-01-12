No injuries after UTV goes through ice in Brown County; officials urge caution during the winter

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reminding those going on lakes and rivers during the winter to use caution after a UTV went through the ice Saturday afternoon.

Just after 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a UTV that went through the ice on Lake Hanska, just east of Geiger’s Point. The occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and no one was injured in the incident.

Officials say the UTV is still partially submerged in the lake and will be recovered on Sunday.

Courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the following tips when going onto a lake or river during the winter:

If you are driving a vehicle on the ice, keep your windows down and be prepared to leave in a hurry.

Don’t “overdrive” your vehicle’s or snowmobile’s headlight.

Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return.

The Minnesota DNR offers the following guidelines for new clear ice: