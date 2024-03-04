No injuries after gunfire strikes vehicle in Brooklyn Park Sunday night

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in Brooklyn Park just before 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say they found evidence of gunshots near the area of 75th and Jersey avenues north.

Dispatch then sent officers to a 911 caller who said their vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspects might know each other and that the shooting was not random.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.