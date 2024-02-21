Nikki Haley to stump in Bloomington on Monday

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is set to appear in Bloomington Monday evening as she continues her uphill campaign for the nomination.

This stop ahead of Super Tuesday, when Minnesotans start casting their ballots, comes after recent defeats where the former UN ambassador failed to secure any solid footing against former President Donald Trump.

The campaign event is set to happen at the Doubletree Bloomington Hotel, but further details were not immediately available.

RELATED: She’s not quitting. Takeaways from Nikki Haley’s push to stay in the GOP contest against Trump

Haley has made a point of showing the difference between herself and the former president, who she said brings “chaos” with him while she provides “moral clarity during our darkest hours.”

Saturday will be the nation’s first-in-the-South Republican presidential primary in South Carolina, which is also Haley’s home state where she previously served as governor.

Recent polls show Trump has a substantial lead in the state.