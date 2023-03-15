Nickelodeon Universe celebrates golden birthday with lineup of events

Nickelodeon Universe is celebrating its golden birthday on Wednesday, March 15.

The seven-acre amusement park inside Mall of America is turning 15 years old. To celebrate, the first 500 people in line on Wednesday get a free ride on the Pepsi Orange Streak, according to a press release from the amusement park.

Nickelodeon Universe is hosting several other events for the birthday celebration.

On Wednesday, the animators from the popular show SpongeBob SquarePants will be at the Huntington Bank Rotunda showing off their skills on the big screen from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The birthday week comes to a close with the Nickelodeon Universe 15th Birthday Slimetacular, featuring a performance by Koo Koo Kanga Roo at 1 p.m. and School of Rock performances at 2:30 and 3:45 p.m.

For more information and a complete list of birthday events, go to the Nickelodeon Universe website.