New Year’s Eve events in the Twin Cities

In need of plans for New Year’s Eve? Don’t fret, there is still time and plenty of opportunities.

Many local businesses around the metro have events planned for Dec. 31. Here are some places to celebrate in the Twin Cities. If you know of any others, let us know here.

New Year’s Bobber Drop

The Midway Saloon is again hosting its bobber drop on New Year’s Eve. Admission is free and the party runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in St. Paul.

NYE at Orchestra Hall

The Minnesota Orchestra is hosting its celebration with Søndergård, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky, as well as featured guest Sir Stephen Hough. The event runs from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

A Swiftie New Year

Amsterdam Bar & Hall is hosting “Meet Me at Midnight” starting at 9 p.m. Admission varies.

A Party with Skyline Views

The 21st annual Crystal Ball New Year’s Eve Party is taking place at Windows at Marquette on the 50th floor of IDS Center. Tickets are required.

NYE at Malcolm Yards

The Market at Malcolm Yards is hosting a party on both Saturday and Sunday, including live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free to attend.

A Celebration for Kids

The Minnesota Children’s Museum is hosting “Sparklerama” on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., giving kids a chance to celebrate the night before New Year’s Eve. Tickets are required.

A Rad Night at First Ave

First Avenue is hosting “A Totally Rad New Year’s Eve,” starting at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Tickets are required.

Can Can NYE

Can Can Wonderland is hosting its annual NYE party starting at 8 p.m. It is 21+ only.

Reggaeton at Pourhouse

The Pourhouse is hosting Reventón NYE for the first time starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Noon Year’s Eve kid party at Eden Prairie Center

The event, hosted by Hi-Five Sports Zone, will feature a DJ, sports and a balloon drop at noon. It goes from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $20 per child, and you can register here.

New Year’s Eve party at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s “Winter Lights”

Celebrate the end of 2023 by walking through the Arboretum’s “Winter Lights” display. Though the 4:30-7:30 p.m. timeslot is sold out, there are still slots available for 7:30-10:30 p.m. There will also be games, live music, a photo booth, countdowns and more. Tickets are $20 for members, $35 for non-members and $10 for children.

Casino Night at Minneapolis Cider Co.

The event, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., will include a casino, live music, and more. Tickets are $35.