New Ulm police investigator pleads guilty to child sexual assault charges

A man who formerly served on the New Ulm Police Department has entered guilty pleas to three charges after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a child earlier this year.

Eric Alan Gramentz, 43, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct – having a significant relationship with someone under the age of 16.

A petition to enter a guilty plea was made on Nov. 11, which stated Gramentz said he would plead guilty to all three charges.

A sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled as of this publishing.

In April, New Ulm police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Grametz was on leave from the department. Chief Dave Borchert confirmed Thursday that Grametz is no longer employed with the New Ulm Police Department.

A criminal complaint states the Brown County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Gramentz after the victim told an adult that Gramentz had touched her when she was 11 or 12 years old. The complaint notes that the adult then confronted Gramentz, who said he’d turn himself in to law enforcement.

He was arrested and booked in the Waseca County Jail to avoid any conflict of interest, the sheriff’s office said at the time of his arrest.

RELATED: New Ulm police investigator arrested, charged with sexual assault of child

According to the complaint, Gramentz admitted to telling the victim — who was experiencing stomach problems — that masturbation would help with the pain and then touched the victim while “coaching” the victim through masturbation. He told investigators he did that multiple times over a two-month span.

The victim also spoke to investigators and confirmed that story, saying Gramentz touched her “private parts” more than once, the complaint states. She added that Gramentz had told her not to tell anyone.

Additionally, she recalled waking up one time and finding Gramentz’s penis on her hand.

The complaint states investigators talked with Gramentz again after talking to the victim and he implied that his interactions with the victim became about him because it was risky and “something different” sexually. He also allegedly told investigators he knew he needed to stop what he was doing.

A first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine. Second-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.